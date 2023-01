SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — First News is working to learn more about an accident involving a cyclist in Sebring on Monday evening.

According to Sebring fire Chief Mike Springer, the 28-year-old victim was riding his bike when he was hit by a semi truck.

The incident occurred near the intersection of state Route 62 and Homeworth Road.

The victim was flown to Akron General Hospital in serious condition.