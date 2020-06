The protest was set to start at 6 p.m. at the AMP by Perkins Park

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – As protests continue around the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death, a peaceful demonstration was planned Sunday evening in Warren.

The coordinator of the protest says that their goal is to build upon last week’s protest and continue the peaceful energy Sunday evening.