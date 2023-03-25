EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — There was a Peaceful Protest in support of the residents of East Palestine on Saturday.

Over two dozen residents met on Main Street to voice their ongoing concerns about the train derailment. Protestors held up signs about holding Norfolk Southern, EPA and Gov. Mike Dewine accountable.

The community says they don’t want to be forgotten.

“We want to keep this in the forefront of the news because they still don’t have independent testing and I believe that’s what we need,” said Marilyn Figley, an East Palestine resident.

Young kids joined in the protest, too.