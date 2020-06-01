Peaceful demonstration takes protesters around downtown Warren

The demonstration began around 6 p.m. at Perkins Park

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A peaceful protest began around 6 p.m. Monday at Perkins Park in Warren.

The protest was in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while being restrained by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Between 1,000 and 1,500 people walked around Perkins Park and Courthouse Square. Speeches took place in the amphitheater.

Early Monday, city workers were seen removing planters, decorative stones and picnic tables from the Courthouse Square area as a precaution.

City leaders were prepared in case the protest went in a different direction.