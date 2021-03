Owners posted on the restaurant's Facebook page that March 14 will be their last day of operation

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Peaberry’s Cafe in Canfield is closing.

Owners posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page that March 14 will be their last day of operation at the restaurant on Boardman-Canfield Road.

Owners also said they “hate to leave, but this is not the end of Peaberry’s. Stay tuned for an upcoming announcement as to what the next incarnation of Peaberry’s will be.”