LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Highway workers in Columbiana County will see a $1 an hour wage increase each year in the next three years as part of their new union contract.

County commissioners approved the three-year pact between the county engineer and the Columbiana County Highway and Engineering Department Employees Association on Wednesday.

It’s effective from the first of this year through Dec. 31, 2025.

According to Columbiana County engineer Bert Dawson, it will cost his department an estimated additional $58,000 per year.

Dawson says he’s pleased with the wage hike.

“It means we know we have a good, adequate workforce for the next three years of trained and competent people. We have a very good workforce here that I’m very proud of and I’m glad that we’re going to be able to retain them and pay them a decent, living wage,” he said.

Dawson said they’re also working on an aggressive program to cut back trees on county roads. Overhanging trees that block sunlight can contribute to dampness on roadways and prolong wetness, causing roadway deterioration.

He said they’ve acquired specialized equipment for trimming the trees.