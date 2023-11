SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of busy Western Reserve Road in Springfield Township is a step closer to being repaved.

Crews began milling down the asphalt between the Five Points Roundabout and the I-680 interchange. This is close to where a new sewer line pumping station was installed, and the paving work needed to wait until the heavy truck traffic was complete.

Crews could begin laying down new asphalt there on Tuesday and should be finished by the end of the week.