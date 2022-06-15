YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A few ramps in Youngstown will be closed Wednesday night through Thursday morning due to pavement repairs.
From Wednesday, June 15 at 7 p.m. until Thursday, June 16 at 6 a.m., the following ramps will be closed:
- SR 193 eastbound to Wick Rd. The detour will be U.S. 422 eastbound to Oak St. to Wick Ave.
- Wick Ave. to SR 193 eastbound. The detour will be Andrews Ave. to Oak St. to U.S. 422.
- U.S. 422 eastbound to U.S. 62. The detour will be U.S. 422 eastbound to Oak St. to Fruit St. to Albert St. to U.S. 62.
- U.S. 62 westbound to SR 193/U.S. 422. The detour will be Albert St. to Fruit St. to Oak St. to U.S. 422.