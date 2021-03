Different lane restrictions start Wednesday morning on I-80, just west of Salt Springs Road

(WYTV) – If you take Interstate 80 as part of your morning commute, you may want to give yourself some extra time Wednesday.

They start at 7 a.m. and will stay in place until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation will be in the area, repairing pavement.