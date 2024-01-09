CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is reminding drivers to be safe on the road as the Valley deals with winter weather and windy conditions.

Last winter, there were 10,256 crashes on snow, ice or slush-covered roads in Ohio, 20 of which were fatal.

OSHP is reminding drivers that Ohio law requires headlights to be on at any time when using your windshield wipers. And if your car gets stuck in the snow, be sure to clear the tailpipe of snow and debris to decrease the chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.

It’s also a good idea to stock your car with a winter car kit with things like an ice scraper.. shovel.. and jumper cables.

“What we are asking people to do is also remember to drive appropriately for the road conditions. A lot of times that means you need to decrease your speed and increase your following distance between you and the car in front of you,” said Sgt. Bridget Matt. “Leave yourself some extra time to get to your destination safely, and that means not be in a rush – have patience.”

If your car breaks down or you’re involved in a crash, OSHP urges you to turn on your hazard lights, move your vehicle off the road, stay inside and call 911.