FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed Friday that they have found the box truck and the driver that hit a school bus with children on board in Columbiana County Thursday morning.

On Friday at about 7:30 a.m. trooper stopped a box truck matching the description of the one involved in the crash. Troopers noticed damage to the truck consistent with the crash and that it had yellow paint transfer on it.

The driver identified another person that troopers say was involved in Thursday’s crash. OSHP has not named that driver yet.

The Patrol thanked the community for their assistance in locating the driver involved.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 8 a.m. on state Route 164 in Fairfield Township when a Crestview Local School District school bus was stopped southbound on Route 164 with its crossing gate arm and stop sign displayed. Troopers said the box truck was also traveling southbound and went around the stopped school bus and sideswiped the driver’s side of the bus.

According to OSHP, the box truck then left the scene.

No injuries were reported in the crash.