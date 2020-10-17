Patrol investigates downed plane in Sebring

The plane is reported to have gone down near 12th Street and Courtney Road

SEBRING, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a downed plane in Sebring.

The plane is reported to have gone down about 8 p.m. Friday near 12th Street and Courtney Road.

Credit: Sebring Fire Chief Mike Springer

According to officials at the scene, the pilot was coming from Warren, heading to a nearby airport in Sebring when the pilot experienced engine trouble and put the plane down in a cornfield.

Minor injuries were reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will secure the area, per standard procedure, pending an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The 1972 Piper Cherokee is registered to Fluid Process Automation, LLC in Alliance.