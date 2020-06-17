Patrol identifies victims in I-80 double fatal crash in Girard

Donald Snyder, 71, of Lucerne Mines, Pa., and his passenger, Christina Burton, 55, were killed

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified two people who were killed in a crash Tuesday on Interstate 80 in Girard.

Donald Snyder, 71, of Lucerne Mines, Pa., and his passenger, Christina Burton, 55, also of Lucerne Mines, were killed when they were thrown from the Honda Goldwing they were riding and hit by a semi.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Snyder was traveling westbound on I-80 just before noon when he swerved to miss debris in the road.

The Honda overturned into the left lane and Snyder and Burton were thrown from the vehicle.

A semi hit the Honda and both victims.

Burton died at the scene. Snyder was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth Hospital.