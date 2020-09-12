Patriot Day event at Sharpsville bar honors servicemen and veterans

"It's always good to give back and try to honor those that fell for us so we have our freedom"

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – As a bar in Sharpsville celebrates Patriot Day, those there also express what the day means to them.

September 11, 2001, is a day that many can’t and won’t forget.

“It’s a day that everyone remembers exactly where they were when the first plane hit the towers,” said Veteran Robert Calvin.

The tragic event killed over 2,000 people and left many injured.

“We should never ever forget what happened on this day in 2001,” Calvin said.

To keep the memory alive, Thelma’s Sports Nook had a Patriot Day celebration to honor those who risk their lives for our freedom.

“We honestly take any opportunity we can to give back to whoever that served for us domestically or overseas,” said Toby Alexander, with Thelma’s Sports Nook.

This is the first year Thelma’s held the event. They had a couple of bands play for the veterans.

“It’s always a good time to give back to people, whether they were a part of that or not, just being a part of that organization. It’s always good to give back and try to honor those that fell for us so we have our freedom,” Alexander said.

Calvin is a member of the Sharon American Legion Honor Guard. He was glad to be a part of the event.

“I mean, we’re all veterans here. Everyone on the Honor Guard has been into service. It’s a day to honor others,” Calvin said.