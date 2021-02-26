Patients can now have new heart procedure in Youngstown

Before, people with mitral valve regurgitation would have to travel to Pittsburgh or Cleveland for this procedure

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new, minimally-invasive heart procedure is now available to patients right here in the Valley.

Before, people with mitral valve regurgitation, which is leakiness in the heart, would have to travel to Pittsburgh or Cleveland for this procedure.

But now, patients can get the MitraClip at Mercy Health Youngstown.

Doctors say with this treatment, patients can avoid open-heart surgery or other invasive procedures that could put them at risk for other health issues.

On Friday, First News met one of the Valley’s first patients to receive the MitraClip, and he calls it a miracle.

“Dr. Kafa gave me my life back. I can walk now. When I woke up, and I was able to go to the bathroom and get up and walk, no coughing, I couldn’t believe it. I just could not believe it,” said Nicholas Carano of Girard who received the MitraClip.

“It’s a huge number of patients that can be served with this who, first, don’t have to travel far anymore, and second, who do not have to worry about having their chest opened to get their valve treated,” said Dr. Rami Kafa, a cardiologist at Mercy Health.

Dr. Kafa says this procedure is very safe and there is no rehab required.

He also says the MitraClip is part of a bigger treatment plan and is always evolving.