LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) — Seven local bands and six solo artists came together for a good cause on Sunday.

The American Legion Lake Milton held a cancer benefit pasta dinner for Sheila Morris.

Morris was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, which affects the kidneys.

There was a basket raffle and a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds from the dinner will go toward Morris and her family as she continues to battle cancer.