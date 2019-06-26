Pasta dinner planned to help surviving family members after Niles fire

The pasta dinner is Sunday afternoon at Austintown's Immaculate Heart of Mary Church

by: Jacob Thompson

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A fundraising event is planned for this weekend to help a Niles family in need.

It’s been almost a month since Brad and Jacob Crist lost their lives to a house fire.

This Sunday, Austintown’s Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and the Knights of Columbus 3930 will be holding a benefit pasta dinner for the two surviving family members, Diane and Jesse Crist.

“One of our parishioners coached Jacob in the Challenger Baseball League and he approached me, if the Knights of Columbus would help provide the benefit,” said Grand Knight John Mashiska.

The dinner is Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. The cost is $10. For children 12 and under, it’s $5.

There will also be a Chinese auction, bake sale and 50/50 drawing.

They hope to serve 500 dinners.

