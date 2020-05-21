Passenger in Mecca Township motorcycle crash passes away

The driver was killed after he was taken to the hospital, and the passenger died later

MECCA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The second victim of a motorcycle crash in Mecca Township has died.

James Thomas, 53, and passenger Shanna Thomas, 48, both of Cortland, died as a result of the crash on State Route 46 last Saturday.

According to Highway Patrol, 87-year-old Delores Kalas was turning into a driveway when she struck the motorcycle.

James and Shanna were thrown from the motorcycle, which traveled off the road.

James died at the hospital after the crash, and Shanna was in critical condition until she later passed away.

Kalas was not injured in the crash.

James and Shanna Thomas obituary