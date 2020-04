There is still no word on when that part of the route will open up again

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Work is still being done to repair the large hole along the westbound lanes of Route 82 in Trumbull County.

The 8-by-10-foot sinkhole opened up Tuesday morning.

Cones were up Sunday blocking where 82 meets the East Market Street ramp in Warren.

The exit onto 82 from Howland was also closed.

