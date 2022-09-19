YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A two vehicle crash has taken over part of Midlothian Blvd., sent two people to the hospital and led to one arrest Monday morning.

Near its intersection with Shirley Road, Midlothian Blvd. is closed heading east and only one lane is open heading west as of 4:45 a.m.

The crash around 4 a.m. sent two people to the hospital after one vehicle tried to pass another and collided with a turning vehicle, according to Boardman PD.

Boardman PD says one of the drivers was arrested on OVI charges as a result of the collision.