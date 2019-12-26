Part-time New Middletown, Lowellville officer facing criminal charges

A Struthers police officer said Kevin Hallquist threatened him and damaged his car

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A part-time New Middletown and Lowellville police officer is in trouble with the law after an incident in Struthers last week.

Kevin Hallquist is charged with criminal damaging and menacing.

According to a Struthers police report, an officer who was off-duty reported his car had been “keyed” and the tires slashed while he was at a woman’s house.

He said while he was looking at the car, he spotted a maroon-colored Ford Ranger nearby, which left the area before he could question the driver.

The off-duty officer said he asked the woman what kind of car her ex-husband, Hallquist, drove. She said it was a red Ford Ranger.

According to the police report, officers learned Hallquist had been asking about the other officer’s shift and made the statement, “I’m not proud of what I did.”

The Struthers officer said he talked to Hallquist about the incident and said Hallquist was upset that he didn’t ask permission to talk with his ex-wife.

He said during their conversation, Hallquist told him he couldn’t guarantee the officer’s safety, which the officer took as a threat.

Hallquist was in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bond was set at $5,000 and Hallquist was ordered to surrender his weapons to the Struthers Police Department, pending the outcome of the case.

According to the Lowellville Police Department, Hallquist was taken off the schedule there, pending a review of his actions.

He is no longer employed at Mercy Health, where he also worked.

The New Middletown Police Department refused to comment on Hallquist’s employment status or say whether he is still working there. WYTV sent in a public records request for that information.