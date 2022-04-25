YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of the electric grid in the Valley is getting an upgrade.

FirstEnergy is completing work in parts of Youngstown, Austintown and Girard and nearby areas.

Five substations are being upgraded with new equipment, technology and power lines that will prevent outages and reduce the duration and scope if one does happen.

The work will impact over 20,000 customers.

The new tech being installed on service lines works much like a circuit breaker in a house that shuts off power when trouble occurs, with the added benefit of automatically reenergizing a substation or power line within seconds for certain types of outages to keep power safely flowing to customers.

Additional power lines are also being constructed that will tie into the new system. That will help reduce the overall number of customers impacted by an outage and help to restore service quickly.

The work is expected to be done by the end of the year.