MESOPATAMIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Starting Tuesday, November 9 part of State Route 87 in Mesopotamia Township will be closed.



It’s due to bridge repairs in the area. The closure is happening between State Route 45 and State Route 534.

The detour will be from State Route 45 to State Route 88 to State Route 534.



The road is expected to be closed through Saturday, November 13.