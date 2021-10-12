Part of Netflix movie being shot in Columbiana County

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – There’s an interesting reason for a detour around Salem.

Part of a movie is being filmed along the Route 62 and 45 bypass.

We found a production crew working Tuesday afternoon in Perry Township.

Police from the township and Salem are blocking off access to the area to keep traffic — and the curious — away from the set.

The movie is called “Wheat Germ” and is being shot for Netflix, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.

The Ohio Department of Transportation also confirms the film’s producers got all of the necessary permits for the road to be closed and are paying for all the costs associated with the work.