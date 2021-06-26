I-80 partially reopens after tractor trailer fire

(WKBN) – One of I-80 eastbound is open after a tractor trailer fire closed the interstate between North Jackson and Austintown near the 221 milepost, right after the 76 merger.

The trailer’s rear trailer axle caught fire around 3:20 p.m. Ohio State Patrol said the driver was able to the vehicle to the right shoulder. The trailer, which was filled with grapes, received extensive damage.

OSP said there are no injuries.

Austintown Fire Department and ODOT are still working to clear the scene and fully reopen all three eastbound lanes. Westbound traffic remains clear.

This is an ongoing story.