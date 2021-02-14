It is unclear at this time what caused the power outage

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – According to First Energy, over 2,000 customers in Youngstown are out of power.

Youngstown State alerted students about the outage via a campus email alert.

Residents are advised to find find places to stay warm until the power is restored.

“Right now there isn’t anything set up since it just happened, but the city is working aggressively to find the cause and get the power back on. If your power is off and you need a place to go to stay warm, maybe go to a public place where you can social distance or go to family member’s house for a little. I would even try calling your local pastor to see if they can open up the church for a couple hours. Hopefully we will have it back on soon,” said Julius Oliver, First Ward City Councilman.

Councilman Oliver spoke with Jerusalem Baptist in Campbell and they said they will be open for people to go if they need a warm place to stay while power is out.

Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church will also be open.

There are also about 1,500 in Trumbull County, mainly in Liberty Twp. that are currently out of power.

It is unclear at this time what the cause of the outage is.

Power is expected to be restored around 2 p.m. in Youngstown and around 1 p.m. for those in Trumbull County, according to the First Energy website.

