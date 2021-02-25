Parks board weighs decision on Leavittsburg Dam

The dam is easily visible off of West Market Street

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Metro Parks Board discussed Thursday if the Leavittsburg Dam should be removed but no decision has been made yet.

The dam is easily visible off of West Market Street. It’s owned by the Metro Parks.

Studies were cited that showed removing the dam would help the river by allowing it to flow freely. It would also reduce the cost of the park board’s liability insurance. But the board also received 30 letters from residents against removing the dam.

“There are so many problems with the Mahoning River that to take the best part of it and tear it all up for a number of years is short-sighted, in my opinion,” Said Keith Brown

Bill Zawiski, with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, said the river is getting better.

“The free flowing sections that aren’t really impacted by dam pools, we’re starting to see incredible amounts of recovery there,” Zawiski said.

The Metro Parks Board could vote to remove the dam as early as next month. But as of now, no decision has been made.