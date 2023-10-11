YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The problems have been fixed with the roof at the Park Vista senior living community on Youngstown’s Fifth Avenue.

On August 23, blue tarps hung from the roof as residents asked the city council for help in getting the roof fixed, five months after it was damaged in a wind storm.

A month later, Councilwoman Samantha Turner sent a picture showing a crane alongside the building, indicating the work was being done. And yesterday, both the tarp and crane were gone.

Park Vista resident Hunter Morrison confirmed the roof leak had been fixed, though it had yet to be tested in heavy rain.