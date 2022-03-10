NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Park Board has decided to move forward with the demolition of the old pool at Waddell Park.

The issue will now go before Niles City Council next week.

If approved, it will head before the Niles Board of Control, the Council of Governments, and County Commissioners for final approval.

Demolishing the pool building and the pool itself is part of the Parks Capital Improvement Plan.

A splash pad would be installed in its place.

The city hopes to pay for its installation with a combination of city money and grants.