NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Five days after the Lawrence County District Attorney released his findings, Mohawk had a school board meeting. It all stemmed from hazing allegations involving the football team. Parents now had the chance to express their concerns.

Members of the Mohawk School Board sat on stage listening to concerned parents Tuesday night. They wanted answers in regard to allegations of hazing and sexual misconduct among the Warriors football team.

“I would like to know what the board is doing about protection of these kids. The kids that are still playing that were a part of this,” said the mother of one of the victims Rianna Robinson.

Parents didn’t get the answers they were looking for.

“Those put in charge of the football team, are liable and negligent, in these acts,” said concerned parent Charles Hart.

Representing the school board as the solicitor, attorney Russell Lucas said the district immediately reported the allegations to the authorities.

“This district has, in my legal opinion, acted appropriately to properly address these allegations,” said Lucas.

Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa’s findings were released last week.

After 25 interviews with witnesses, he stated there was no evidence of a hazing culture and no knowledge or complicit behavior by district employees.

Lamancusa did say, during the period of the time these allegations happened, adult supervision was lacking but no evidence of foreign objects or ritualized sexual abuse.

“We’ve encountered situations where school districts have not been forthcoming, have not been corruptive. That was not the case in this instance,” said Lamancusa.

Lamancusa said charges will be filed this week.