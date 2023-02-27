CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday night in Champion, the school board meeting drew a crowd of 50 parents and athletes.

Toward the end of the meeting, as the motion was made and passed to hire a teacher as the next boys’ soccer coach, the crowd began to walk out.

Before that, some spoke about why Jamie Futchko should remain the coach as he has been over the past two years.

However, at the end of last season, a teacher expressed interest in his position.

As Superintendent John Grabowski explained, teachers get priority.

“We did not have a plan to non-renew our coach. In the past, we have always prioritized our teachers in hiring our supplemental coaching positions. Each one of our coaches are on a one-year contract from the date of their hire and they are non-renewed at the end of every season and every school year,” Grabowski said.

One parent who spoke to, Chad Cowger, said Futchko put the team back on the map. He also called the coach a mentor who earned the respect of the athletes.

The teacher that will now be the coach has been a coach in the past.

Domenic Weser contributed to this report.