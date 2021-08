CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of Cortland parents will meet at Pearl Park in Cortland at 3 p.m. Sunday to discuss the issue of masks at Lakeview Schools.

Lakeview already stated masks will be required for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status.

This came after guidance was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday, recommending K-12 schools require masks.

The parents want to propose the school district make masks optional instead of mandatory.