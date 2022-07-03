NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The city of Niles held its annual Fourth of July parade Sunday.

Many families gathered downtown Niles to watch the parade and enjoy the fun and food.

The mayor, fire department, police, school marching teams and more made an appearance.

Kids were excited and eager for the candy toss while parents taught their kids the historical meaning behind this day.

“People sacrifice for this day for us so they need to know the parade is to support other people just not to receive candy,” said resident Rachel Mishko.

Also at the parade, the annual Harry Stevens Hot Dog Day was celebrated.

Harry Stevens, a Niles native, is attributed as the inventor of the hot dog.

This is the first time the Niles parade has been back since the pandemic.