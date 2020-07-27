Parents of kindergarteners face their own concerns about the upcoming school year

Kindergarten is a big transition. It gives students the opportunity to learn new things and socialize with other kids

(WYTV) – As parents question whether to send their kids to school or do online learning in the fall, parents with children heading into kindergarten have concerns of their own.

Kindergarten is a big transition. It gives students the opportunity to learn new things and socialize with other kids. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, some parents are debating whether not to send them.

If they don’t, some parents believe it might cause other problems.

“It’s going to affect her a lot. Her first year sets the precedent for every year in school and if you fall behind at the start, my fear is that you’re going to be behind,” said Jessica Eddy, a parent from Boardman.

Like other parents, Eddy said she’s waiting for more answers before she decides.