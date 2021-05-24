Parents frustrated as two well-liked administrators leave Poland Local Schools

Poland parents say they are now concerned for the quality of their schools

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two long-serving administrators in the Poland Local School District are leaving to work as principals in Boardman.

Parents say they are now concerned for the quality of their schools.

“I am watching good, qualified administrators leave one after another,” said Poland parent Holly Kollar.

Parents were voicing their concerns at the regular school board meeting Monday evening in Poland.

Administrators Mike Masucci and Mark Zura are moving to the Boardman Local School District next year. They were officially hired Monday night.

Masucci will become the principal of Boardman Center Intermediate School, effective August 1. He was a long-time and well-liked elementary school principal in Poland, most recently at Poland Union Elementary School. Masucci replaces Randy Ebie, who is retiring after 34 years.

Zura will become the principal of Boardman High School, starting on July 1. He was the director of Student Services for Poland Local Schools. Zura replaces Cindy Fernback, who’s retiring after 32 years in education.

Parents are also frustrated with the recent building closures.

“This district has seen more upheaval in the past nine years than is fathomable, but one consistent face has been Mr. Masucci,” Kollar said.

Another parent is concerned that the quality of Poland schools won’t be the same without these administrators in the district.

“These leadership losses will leave a great void in the Poland Local Schools and I would like to publicly acknowledge these two individuals as outstanding professionals in the schools, and I am personally very sorry to see them leave,” said Poland parent Stephanie Voldini-Hann.

The public also wanted to know why the board didn’t do more to keep Masucci and Zura.

“I want to know what has been done to discourage Mr. Masucci from leaving the school district that he spent nearly 30 years serving,” Kollar said.

The Poland School Board said they could not comment on personnel decisions.