Parents charged after fight involving baseball bat in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said they were called after a physical fight over custody of a child.

Officers were sent to the 800 block of Summit St. NW around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a police report, Jacklyn Santagata, 38, reported that the father of her child beat her after telling her that Children Services advised him to remove their child from their house. She said the man, Kent Santagata, 47, pushed her to the ground and punched her in the head when she tried to prevent him from leaving with their child.

Police spoke with a neighbor who reported witnessing the man on top of Jacklyn, hitting her one time. She said he ran when she told him she was calling police.

An officer later located Kent and observed injuries to his head involving a baseball bat, according to the report. Police said they were informed that Kent had been hit with the baseball bat twice in the head and he responded by hitting the woman and leaving the area.

Children Services confirmed that Kent was supposed to remove the child as Jacklyn had failed a urine test, the report stated.

Police arrested Jacklyn on a felonious assault charge due to her use of the weapon, the report stated.

According to court records, a felonious assault charge was also filed against Kent, though he wasn’t arrested at the scene.

The child at the center of the dispute was placed in the care of another family member.