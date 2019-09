At least one person was being treated at the scene

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police and paramedics were called to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. for a crash.

This happened around 9:25 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say this was a two-vehicle accident.

WYTV saw at least one person being treated at the scene.

Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

