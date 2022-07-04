(WKBN) – Fourth of July festivities are in full swing across the Valley.

A full slate of fun is happening at Firestone Park in Columbiana, including a cornhole tournament and free hotdogs. Later, there will be an ice cream eating contest and a watermelon eating contest and then a pie eating contest. A pizza contest is scheduled for tonight.

Skydivers will jump in around 5 p.m. and country music star Chris Higbee hits the state at 8 p.m.

Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m.

In Canfield, the holiday kicked off with a four-mile fun run and then a parade. This year’s theme was “Celebrate America.”

The grand marshall this year was Canfield native Sam Boak. He’s the founder and president of Boak & Sons.

In Howland, people lined Market Street for their annual parade. A flyover kicked things off there.

Tons of festivities are taking place across the Valley. We’ve put together a list of events for you.