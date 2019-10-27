Parade in Warren helps get community into Halloween spirit

A lot of people dressed up in very creative homemade costumes

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren community celebrated Halloween on Sunday with a parade that started on Mahoning Avenue and ended on Harmon Avenue.

Families lined the streets to watch the parade.

Many children brought their own bags to gather candy that was thrown to them.

“It’s just easy to go to and fun. I get to see a lot of costumes,” said Warren resident Allegra Lewis.

Neighbors said the parade is helping them get into the Halloween spirit.