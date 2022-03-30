AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, and Wednesday the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities held a parade to bring more awareness to the area.

Dozens of cars drove through The Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities reverse parade Wednesday afternoon. The group was excited to see everyone in person.

“Finally we get to see our kiddos and our adults and be able to be around our staff again,” said Child Specialty SSA Jenna Nameth.

Nameth said it’s good for the kids and adults with disabilities to get out in the community again.

“Being able to get out in the community is probably really exciting to them,” said Nameth.

The board serves over 1,500 children and adults within Mahoning County. Events like this are just a taste of how they help the disabled community.

“We obviously have Leonard Kirtz School here. We provide services for school-aged children, ages 6-22. We provide early intervention services through our early intervention department, about 400 children a year through that department, and then also on a day-to-day basis, we support our adult program provides,” said Superintendent Bill Whitacre.

One of the adults it serves is Michael Klaus, a 1998 graduate of the Leonard Kirtz School. He said he loved driving around and seeing everyone.

“I’m having fun. I’m collecting goodies and that’s all,” said Klaus.

This event is not only to celebrate spring and DD awareness month, it’s also to provide information from various community partners.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Youngstown City Health District, the Public Library and CareSource just to name a few were in attendance to pass out treats and information to the disabled community and their families.

“I would say the citizens of Mahoning County are pretty well blessed of how well we work together,” said Whitacre.

Whitacre said Mahoning County truly comes together for those with disabilities.

“People are really looking out for each other here and I really appreciate that,” said Whitacre.

Those in attendance seemed pretty happy with the amount of community partners there were throughout the reverse parade.