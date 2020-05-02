Parade celebrates local two-year-old’s birthday with special guest

At the end of the parade, Moana showed up to read everyone a story

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday was a special day for a local two-year-old.

The Cleveland Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation threw Destiny a Moana-themed birthday parade.

A Special Wish is a non-profit, charitable organization. They grant the wishes of children under 21 who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening disorder.

Over 40 cars showed up along with the Youngstown Fire and Police departments.

During the parade, they passed out crowns and wands to all participants.

“Thank you everyone for coming out today to support Destiny and her family. It’s an absolutely beautiful thing to see this many people come out,” said Eileen Lane, Executive Director at A Special Wish Foundation.

One of Destiny’s favorite movie characters is Moana, and at the end of the parade, Moana showed up to read everyone a story.