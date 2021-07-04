Parachuters, fireworks featured in annual Columbiana fireworks display

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Fireworks weren’t the only thing flying across the sky at the annual Columbiana fireworks display.

Parachuters carrying the American flag touched down while the sun was up.

But before the rocket’s red glare, there were people digging into some red, white and blue treats.

“I have the Fourth of July Icee. God bless America,” said participant Zachary Carlin.

Just down the way, veteran Carl Halt cooked up brisket.

“It’s great, everybody can be out with their families. Comradery and fellowship,” said Halt, owner of What’s Grandpa Smokin. “We missed it all last year. It’s going to be a hell of a fireworks.”

Chamber of Commerce executive director DJ’d.

“We have music playing all night, we have cornhole set up,” executive director Erich Offenburg said.

The event is put on by the Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds from Sunday’s 50/50 raffle will go to help fund the new welcome center in town.