Pantry in Columbiana County asking for Thanksgiving food donations

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – One local pantry is doing everything it can to provide food for families in Columbiana County.

The Lord’s Blessing Food Pantry in Washingtonville is still in need of some items ahead of Thanksgiving day, like gravy, dressing and a few more turkeys.

Owner Charles Powell says they’re grateful for everyone who has contributed.

“The community has been huge. All the local businesses have donated something whether it be money or food itself. I’ve had everything from retail to builders, home builders, local convenient markets. Everybody’s stepped up,” he said.

The pantry is having a fundraiser event on Nov. 21 at the Washingtonville VFW.