YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Panerathon will be back in-person this fall.

The annual fundraiser was held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

The 10K will kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month and raise money for the Mercy Health Foundation, as well as the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

The event is planned for Saturday, October 3 at the Covelli Centre.

Mercy Health physicians will also be there to administer COVID-19 vaccines.