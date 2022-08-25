YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Packet pickup is underway for the Panerathon!

Runners are getting their t-shirts and bibs right now at the Covelli Centre.

WKBN is a sponsor. Organizers today told me something big.

They’ve now raised more than $3.5 million dollars in all 13 years of this event.

All that money goes right to the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center!

“That ensures any woman has access to the center regardless of her ability to pay and that is thanks to what we’re able to do thru Panerathon,” said Panerathon Coordinator Candace Madden.

You can pick up your packets until 8 p.m. Thursday night at the Covelli Centre. You can also go there to sign up for the race. The Panerathon is Sunday at 10 a.m.