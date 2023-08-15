YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A major event of the summer is coming up — the Panerathon.

Registration for teams ends Friday night.

Individual registration ends Monday night. Otherwise, you will pay $5 more if you sign up next week during packet pick-up.

Three-thousand people have already signed up.

Many people wait and register right before the deadline, not wanting to miss the big event.

“There’s definitely a lot of energy for it in the city, but we actually have more sponsorship support this year than we’ve ever had before, and a lot of our participants come from our sponsors. They send their employees and families, and they make big teams so we’re expecting record-breaking numbers,” said Phoebe Breckenridge, of JAC Management Group.

Packet pickup for Panerathon is all day Thursday, August 24.

The Panerathon is Sunday, August 27 in downtown Youngstown.

You can find more information about the event and register at www.panerathon.org.