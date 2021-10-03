Panerathon kicks off in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A damp and overcast Sunday isn’t stopping the excitement for Panerathon.

It’s the Valley’s largest community fundraising event. A large portion of the proceeds go to promote research, education and awareness of breast cancer.

To date, the Panerathon has raised more than $3 million for the Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley.

The Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center is the first and only center of its kind in the Youngstown area.

The 10K starts at 10 a.m. and the 2 mile run/walk starts shortly after at 10:50 a.m.

The kid’s run starts at 11:30 a.m.