Panera Bread locations to host hiring event in Mahoning, Shenango valleys

(WKBN) – Panera Bread will host a national hiring event this week. The Covelli-owned and operated Panera Bread locations in Mahoning and Shenango valleys will also be participating.

The hiring event will be Thursday, August 5, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating bakery-cafés.

Interviews will be done on the spot as walk-ins.

All individuals that apply in person at participating locations will also receive a free bakery treat and an iced drink.

The company has held similar nationwide hiring events in the past. In the spring, Covelli Panera Bread locations provided nearly 150 new jobs.

“Individuals have the opportunity to grow as far as they want when they join our Panera family,” said Sam Covelli, Owner/Operator of Covelli Enterprises. “There is nothing more exciting than seeing a team member advance their career with our company. Internal growth and promotion have always been true values of ours.”

Panera Bread is hiring for a variety of positions, including managers, overnight bakers, catering coordinators, shift supervisors and hourly associates.

Hirees may qualify for benefits, bonus opportunities, tips, flexible schedules, and meal discounts. Panera says they also emphasize the importance of internal growth, as this is a key contributor to the company’s success.

Each location continues to take precautions for employees’ health with sanitation practices and abiding by all state guidelines.

Individuals who are seeking employment but are unable to attend the hiring event, are encouraged to

apply anytime online or text “bread” to 242424.