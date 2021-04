It will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any Panera Bead location

(WKBN) – Looking for a job? Panera Bread is holding a hiring day Monday.

It will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any Panera Bead location.

All you have to do is walk in, fill out an application and a manager will do an interview.

A number of positions are available, including managers, shift supervisors, catering coordinators, bakers and part-time summer help.