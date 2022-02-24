YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A panel of four black journalists discussed the challenges that black media professionals face.

The event was at Youngstown State University titled “Obstacles and Opportunities: The Future of Black Media.”

The idea for the panel was developed after conversations among Press Club members on the growing need for diversity. The group says there’s more to black media than just skin color.

“What it is is a cultural thing. It doesn’t come down to skin. It comes down to culture. We’re all different. It can be religion of the same color–along that line. It’s the experience that people go through,” said panel moderator Arthur Byrd.

The event was sponsored by the Youngstown press club, the YSU Department of Communication Anderson Program in Journalism and YSU’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.